Dibrugarh University Literary Festival kicks off with participation of 120 authors

Dibrugarh, Feb 5 (PTI) The Dibrugarh University Literary Festival kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing a full crowd of book enthusiasts and more than 120 writers from around the world.

With Africa as its theme this year, the literary event, now in its second edition, features novelists, poets, story writers, critics, essayists, and travelogue writers representing over 25 countries from Asia, Africa, and Europe.

It is organised by Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature (FOCAL) in collaboration with the host Dibrugarh University.

In his welcome address, Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Prof Jatin Hazarika expressed his gratitude to FOCAL and its trustees, including renowned writers, filmmakers and retired bureaucrats, for taking this initiative of organising a literary extravaganza of such a scale in the Eastern part of Assam.

The inaugral day witnessed 10 literary sessions held across five different venues of the University.

In addition to literary discussions, a documentary on Africa, prepared by students and teachers of Dibrugarh University, highlighted different aspects of the continent from rich culture to technological advancements were also screened on the occasion.

Several writers from African nations are participating in the four-day literary extravaganza.

The festival will come to a close on February 8.