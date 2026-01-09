Dibrugarh University literature fest to host 150 speakers from 25 countries in Feb

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 9 (PTI) The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) will bring together over 150 speakers, writers and poets from 25 countries in February, the organisers said on Friday.

Acclaimed litterateurs expected to attend include Ann Morgan, author of 'A Year of Reading the World'; award-winning Djiboutian novelist Abdourahman Waberi; South Korean author Kyung-sook Shin; renowned Indian writer Yesse Dorei Thongchi; celebrated Australian author Gideon Haigh; and Egyptian novelist Mai Khaled, they said.

Organised by the Dibrugarh University in association with the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL), a Guwahati-based non-profit trust, the four-day festival from February 18 will continue to strengthen and establish India’s presence on the global literary map, the organisers added.

In addition to authors, the festival will feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 literary enthusiasts expected to attend.

DUILF 2026 will feature author conversations, panel discussions on topics ranging from poetry, fiction to international affairs, films and sports, readings, workshops and community-led cultural experiences.

DUILF curator and chief coordinator Rahul Jain said, "DUILF was envisioned as a space where global literary voices meet the unique cultural imagination of North East India. The 2026 edition deepens this dialogue by bringing Middle Eastern and North African narratives into conversation with young audiences, students and readers." Morgan, who is scheduled to attend the DUILF for the third time, said, "It is rare to see such a wide range of international voices brought into conversation with young people in this way. The Assamese warmth and hospitality build connections that last a lifetime, opening hearts and minds."