Dictator will have to free the country: AAP MP Sanjay Singh aims at PM Modi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh indirectly gave a clarion call to the supporters of the opposition to create a situation in India like Bangladesh and chase Prime Minister Narendra Modi away from the country.

Hours of the news of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing from her country following a military takeover, Singh took to X to say that whoever will behave like a dictator will be forced to leave the country.

जो तानाशाही करेगा उसे देश छोड़कर भागना पड़ेगा। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 5, 2024

However, Singh did not specify how he will chase away PM Modi leaving netizens to speculate if he is hinting of creating and fueling unrest in India similar to Bangladesh.