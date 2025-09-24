'Dictatorial', 'necessary': Activists weigh in on UP govt's caste rally ban

Meerut, Sep 24 (PTI) Community activists gave mixed reactions to the Uttar Pradesh government's ban on caste-based political rallies, with some terming it as heavy-handed, while others saying the curbs were necessary.

The ban extends to caste names on vehicles and signboards, and mentioning caste in police records.

Pathik Sena national president Mukhia Gurjar on Wednesday criticised the move, calling it a "dictatorial" order.

"If caste does not remain a basis, what will happen to the caste census? It appears the government may also stop caste-based census in the future. I fear even my name 'Mukhia Gurjar' may be left incomplete," he said. It remains to be seen how the order is enforced, he added.

Jat Mahasabha state president Rohit Jakhar also voiced disapproval, and said caste was a fact that cannot be wished away.

"When all political parties distribute organisational posts and tickets for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on the basis of caste, talking about being caste-neutral is authoritarian. Caste is an undeniable truth of Indian society," he said.

Jakhar said the real test will be how the decision is put into practice.

In contrast, Ashwini Kaushik, district president of the Yuva Brahmin Samaj organisation, welcomed the decision.

"Where caste leads to hostility, restrictions are necessary. The aim of any organisation should be social uplifting, not pulling each other down. Now it is the responsibility of the government machinery to implement this order effectively," he said.

Tyagi Bhumihar Brahmin Samaj Samiti (Regd) national president Mangeram Tyagi said the order was appropriate but noted that as long as political parties continue to distribute tickets and ministerial posts on caste considerations, eliminating this practice will remain difficult.

The Yogi Adityanath government's order imposes a blanket ban on caste-based rallies, display of caste names on vehicles and signboards, and the mention of caste in police records in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government Sunday ordered the immediate removal of all caste references from police records and public notices following an Allahabad High Court judgement aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination.

Caste-based rallies and public events with political motives have also been banned across the state, while social media content promoting caste pride or hatred will be closely monitored, the order said.

The government also directed that vehicles displaying caste-based stickers or slogans be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The order, issued to all police units and district administrations late Sunday, has been taken in compliance with a September 16 Allahabad High Court judgement that was aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination, a senior official said.

Officiating chief secretary Deepak Kumar instructed that the caste of accused persons should no longer be recorded in police registers, case memos, arrest documents, or displayed on police station notice boards, according to the official order.

"The directive has been issued in compliance with the HC order and is effective immediately," Kumar had told PTI. PTI COR KIS VN VN