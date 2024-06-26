Dictatorship in Cong's DNA, it doesn't have right to even touch Constitution: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Dictatorship is in the DNA of the Congress, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged on Wednesday as he recounted the period of Emergency that was imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

"It was the height of atrocities those days. The entire country was turned into a jail," the senior BJP leader said.

The imposition of Emergency by the then Congress government was "indeed a dark chapter" in the country's history, Chouhan said while addressing an event organised here to deliberate on the period between 1975 and 1977.

The then Congress government imposed Emergency, "ripping the Constitution to shreds", to hold on to power after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court, the Union Agriculture Minister said.

"Indira Gandhi had won the election by misusing power. But she didn't quit and instead imposed Emergency. The Constitution was ripped to shreds. All fundamental rights were suspended. Provisions under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) were made more draconian," he said.

Chouhan recalled how people were put in jails across the country during the Emergency period for protesting against the government and slammed the Congress, alleging, "All these things they did just to hold on to power. Dictatorship is in the DNA of the Congress." "Today they talk about the Constitution but they do not have the right to even touch the Constitution for what they did (during Emergency)," he added.

The BJP has launched a week-long campaign across the country to mark the 49th anniversary of Emergency and "expose" the Congress' "authoritarianism and its disregard for the Constitution".

With the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc persistently targeting the Narendra Modi government for its alleged attack on constitutional values, the ruling alliance has sought to turn the tables by launching a frontal counterattack over the Emergency issue against the backdrop of its 49th anniversary on June 25. PTI PK PK NSD NSD