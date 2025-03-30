Netizens twist Lamborghini driver's reaction after accident, troll him

Noida: Noida: A Lamborghini plowed into two pedestrians on a footpath next to an under-construction building in Sector 94 on Sunday, police said.

The injured, laborers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital with leg fractures but are now out of danger.

A video of the incident quickly spread online, showing the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, stepping out of his car and asking locals, “Koi mar gaya idhar? (Did anyone die here?)”

The offhand question didn’t sit well with netizens, who twisted it into a storm of trolling and criticism.

One X user, Smriti Sharma, posted: “A #Lamborghini, a fat bank account, and ZERO Humanity. This #Noida brat mows down two laborers and casually asks—‘Koi mar gaya idhar?’” alongside the clip, amplifying the backlash.

This #Noida brat mows down two labourers and casually asks—“Koi mar gaya idhar?” pic.twitter.com/TaUgdB769z — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) March 30, 2025

In the video, a bystander can be heard responding to Deepak by asking if he knew how many had died there, while another voice urges, “Police ko bulao (Call the police).”

The online pile-on escalated as users mocked his demeanor,

Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station told PTI, "In the car accident two labourers were injured and they were from Chhattisgarh. They are out of danger and have fractures in their legs." The accident happened adjacent to an under-construction building, he said.

"The car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. He has been arrested and the car has been seized," he added.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Further investigation is underway, Singh said.