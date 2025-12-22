Did BJP win Maharashtra local polls on strength of own leaders or defectors, asks Sule

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) A day after the Mahayuti swept the local poll body polls in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday asked if lead constituent BJP won on the strength of its own leaders or due to turncoats.

In results declared on Sunday, the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 president posts in the local bodies. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi could come up with a collective tally of 44.

According to the SEC, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine.

"The results were not surprising since there was division of votes due to split in the NCP and Shiv Sena. It is also a fact that those in power win such local elections," she told reporters.

"But did the BJP win on its own strength or due to the strength of those who defected to it from other parties," Sule questioned.

Asked about speculation that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the NCP (SP) may contest Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation polls together, she said there is no official proposal from either side for an alliance.

"We want to take everyone along on the agenda of development," Sule added.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde said the party is keen on a broad alliance of like-minded parties in Mumbai to defeat the BJP.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI MR BNM