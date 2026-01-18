Did not call Natesan ''communal'', remarks aimed at CM: Satheesan

Kochi, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday clarified that he had not described SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan as "communal", but had only urged him not to become a tool in the hands of forces attempting to divide society.

Satheesan said his recent criticism was directed at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for honouring Natesan despite what he described as the latter’s "communal remarks".

He claimed that he did not name Natesan during his speech at a programme organised by a Muslim organisation in Thiruvananthapuram two days ago.

The Leader of the Opposition was responding to reporters amid continuing sharp attacks by Natesan against him.

Satheesan said he had not insulted Natesan and had merely asked him not to make communal statements and not to act against the teachings of the saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

"Vellappally Natesan recently made a grave communal remark. The very next week, the chief minister honoured him by draping a shawl. What message did the CM convey through this?" Satheesan asked.

He asserted that he would stand firm by his secular position and would not dilute it for electoral gains.

Asked about Natesan’s call for unity between the Nair and Ezhava communities, Satheesan said the Congress has always stood for unity among all sections of society.

However, he did not directly respond to a question on whether the ruling CPI(M) was behind Natesan’s call for unity among prominent Hindu communities ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Satheesan accused both the CPI(M) and the BJP of launching widespread communal campaigns to divide society in the run-up to elections.

He reiterated that Natesan should not become a tool "in the hands of forces that thrive on social divisions." Expressing confidence, Satheesan said secular-minded people in the state would stand by the Congress.

He also questioned Natesan’s allegation that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), had created hurdles in unity between the Nair and Ezhava communities.

Satheesan asked how the Muslim League could have played any role in creating rifts between the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam and the Nair Service Society (NSS).

"I will confront communalism head-on and will not be stabbed from behind," Satheesan said, underlining his resolve to oppose divisive politics.

Earlier in the day, Natesan launched a sharp attack on Satheesan, allegedly describing him as "a flower that bloomed only yesterday", in an apparent jibe at his political stature.

Calling Satheesan "irrelevant", the SNDP leader said the Leader of the Opposition was among those behind a campaign against him.

"It was the League leadership that told us we should not come together and deliberately kept us apart. They said reservation communities should stand united," Natesan alleged.

Meanwhile, senior IUML leader P M A Salam dismissed Natesan’s remarks against the party, saying they did not merit a response.

He said the public was aware of Natesan’s intentions and of those who were prompting him to make such statements. PTI LGK SSK ADB