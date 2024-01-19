Did not face anywhere so many difficulties as in Assam: Ramesh on Cong Yatra

Majuli (Assam): Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the party's first Bharat Jodo Yatra from south to north had not faced as many problems while passing through BJP-ruled states as the second one is encountering in Assam.

Advertisment

The first 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was taken out in 2022-23 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the fore.

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra did not face so many difficulties even when passing through BJP-ruled states," Ramesh said at a press conference here.

Ramesh is part of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', again being led by Gandhi, which commenced from Manipur and will culminate in Mumbai.

Advertisment

The Assam leg of the Yatra started on Thursday.

"The amount of difficulties we have faced in Assam in these two days, we have not faced anywhere," Ramesh claimed.

He pointed out that the first Yatra had crossed then BJP-ruled states Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and the Congress had criticised the chief ministers and governments there.

Advertisment

"But it is for the first time that within 24 hours, the CM has been rattled. We are being threatened with FIR and imprisonment. People are being prevented from joining the Yatra," he claimed.

Ramesh asserted that 'no power' can prevent the Yatra from completing its next six days of scheduled programmes in Assam.

In Assam, it will continue till January 25, travelling 833 km across 17 districts.