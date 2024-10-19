Did not float Tipra Motha to become B-team of any party: Pradyot Debbarma

Agartala: Asserting that the Tipra Motha has its own ideology, its supremo Pradyot Debbarma on Saturday said he did not float it to become the "B-team of any other party".

In an audio message, he asked party workers to raise their voices whenever they see any crime or injustice.

Debbarma's statement came amid the row over the alleged torture of a tribal man in police custody in Manubazar, which led to his death.

"Nowadays, people are not talking about development, roads or employment. While Hindus are talking about Muslims, tribals are discussing tribes and Christians are talking about Hindus! People are quarrelling over religion and beliefs. Who is spreading venom? We have not floated Tipra Motha to become the B-team of any other party. We have our own ideology. I appeal to the warriors to raise your voice against any crime or illegal activities," he said.

Tipra Motha has not been formed to remain silent on crime or corruption, but rather to speak for the people, he added.

"If a temple or mosque or church comes under attack, you must raise your voice. If a man dies of police torture, you must raise your voice in a peaceful way because truth is absolutely essential," he said.

Maintaining that Tipra Motha is for development and amity among people irrespective of their faith, Debbarma said voice should be raised against those who spread hatred.

Tipra Motha is an ally of the BJP and a part of the Manik Saha government in the state.

Badal Tripura, apprehended on the charge of theft, was allegedly tortured in police custody. He died at his home on October 16, sparking an outrage. A magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident, and five police personnel were arrested.