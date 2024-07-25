Did not get protocol officer's help at Delhi airport, alleges former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Dehradun, July 25 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday alleged he did not get the help of the protocol officer at the Delhi airport to catch his flight for Dehradun on Tuesday.

The state protocol officer refused to help saying he did not have any orders in this regard, Rawat said.

However, he took the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) present at the airport to catch the flight, the former CM said.

Sharing his grievance on social media, the Congress leader said protocol officers of states at the Delhi airport help their former chief ministers and former ministers.

Some people came to meet him at the last moment, due to which he got delayed and needed the help of the protocol officer, he said.

Rawat said as former chief minister, he never desired any facility but when he gets stuck in a traffic jam, he needs an escort.

"All former chief ministers, all BJP leaders have been given special escorts, but I am not given an escort facility even when I need it the most," he said.

State BJP general secretary Suresh Joshi said the CRPF which helped the former CM at the airport is also a government agency.

"Rawat ji is a big leader who knows all the arrangements of the state and the country very well. It is possible that the protocol officer might not present at the airport at that time. But the important thing is that he got the help of the CRPF and he caught the flight."