Did not violate any rituals: Kerala Devaswom min on temple feast controversy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Wednesday said that claims of ritual breaches in connection with the famous Aranmula Ashtami Rohini Vallasadya were "baseless" and devoid of facts.

He was responding to allegations that the traditional feast was served to him and other dignitaries before being offered to the deity of the Parthasarathi Temple.

Vasavan said raising the issue more than a month after the event "defies logic." "Thereafter, a letter was sent in a planned manner to create news. That is the fact," the minister said, referring to a letter sent to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) by the temple's tantri (chief priest), Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathirippad, claiming a breach of custom had occurred and calling for corrective rituals.

The minister asserted that no one violated any temple rituals or customs and that he and other dignitaries acted according to the instructions of the event organisers.

"The organisers took us to the feast," he added.

TDB president P Prasanth echoed Vasavan’s stance, saying the minister had no knowledge of any breach and it was wrong to blame him. He noted that Vasavan and others attended the feast as per the organisers' instructions.

The tantri said he received a letter from the Assistant Commissioner, Aranmula, detailing the incident and asking whether atonement was required.

"Looking at the matter, anyone can see it is an issue requiring atonement, which is why corrective rituals were decided," he said.

The feast organisers said they were not informed in advance about any such ritual or custom by the temple advisory committee.

"They did not inform us at the time of the incident either. If something wrong has happened, we will correct it. We will take corrective steps," one organiser said.

In his letter to the TDB, the tantri directed organisers, including members of the Palliyoda Seva Sangham, the temple advisory committee, and Devaswom officials, to appear before the deity, make a public offering, and atone for the lapse. The letter did not specify the nature of the breach or who was responsible for it.

The tantri also instructed that an 11-para (a local measurement) rice feast be prepared, with offerings first made in the temple kitchen before being served to devotees.

The feast, held on the birthday of Aranmula Parthasarathi, is traditionally supposed to be served only after being offered to the deity and after the noon puja, according to some accounts.

However, some Palliyoda groups and social media users alleged that the feast was served to the minister before the offerings were made to the deity.

The Vallasadya is a grand ritual feast held annually at the Aranmula Parthasarathi Temple as part of the Ashtami Rohini festival marking Lord Krishna's birthday.

Known for its scale and devotion, the event draws thousands of devotees and boatmen, who are served dozens of traditional dishes in a spirit of equality and reverence. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK SA