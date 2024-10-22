Did Rahul Gandhi’s anti-tribal jab backfires as BJP exposes Cong neglect of tribal leaders

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have stirred controversy by calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "anti-tribal."

Advertisment

During a speech on 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Ranchi on October 19, Gandhi remarked, "The BJP calls tribals 'Vanvasi'," and went on to claim that India’s education system only dedicates "10-15 lines about tribals." These comments have triggered a backlash, with the BJP criticizing Gandhi for his statements and drawing attention to Congress’s own record on tribal issues.

The BJP’s response to Gandhi’s claims has been swift, pointing out that the education system he criticizes was, in fact, developed during Congress rule. According to the BJP, it was the Congress that failed to adequately recognize and honor prominent tribal figures, ranging from the revered Birsa Munda to current Indian President Droupadi Murmu, herself a tribal leader. Gandhi’s remarks have inadvertently opened up an opportunity for the BJP to highlight Congress’s historical shortcomings in this regard.

This isn’t the first time that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have landed him in hot water. In the past, he has claimed that "the system has always been anti-Dalit," sparking similar controversy. On this occasion, in his effort to appeal to the tribal communities of Jharkhand, Gandhi’s remarks seem to have backfired, especially given that the education system he criticizes was developed during Congress’s rule when his own family was at the helm of the government.

Advertisment

In his speech, Gandhi said, "I studied in India’s education system. You’ll only find 10-15 lines about tribals. What is their history? What is their way of life? There’s nothing written about that." He also questioned the labels imposed on marginalized communities, asking, "Who decided you are backward?" and lamenting the lack of representation of farmers, laborers, and other working-class groups in India’s historical narratives. While his intent may have been to address the marginalization of these groups, the timing and context of these statements have raised eyebrows.

Given that much of the country’s education system was shaped during Congress’s time in power, Gandhi’s criticisms have been seen by many as contradictory.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi, in particular, seized on this point, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is correct in noting that the Congress and the Gandhi family ignored the history and culture of tribal communities for decades. Tribal struggles and contributions were never given their due prominence."

Advertisment

Marandi further criticized Congress for the fact that, during Gandhi’s own school years, tribal history was marginalized in the education system, with only brief and incomplete references to their struggles.

Advertisment

Marandi highlighted that this neglect occurred under Congress rule, when tribal legacies were systematically sidelined. However, he argued, the situation has changed under the BJP’s leadership. Marandi pointed out that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has made efforts to correct this historical oversight, ensuring that tribal communities receive proper recognition and respect in today’s India. He also urged Gandhi to examine today’s textbooks, claiming they now reflect a more inclusive approach to tribal history.

BJP reminds Congress's neglect of tribal rights

The BJP has used this opportunity to remind Gandhi of Congress’s historical neglect of tribal rights. Marandi cited the example of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in resisting British colonialism and fighting for the rights of his community. Marandi argued that Birsa Munda’s legacy was largely ignored during Congress rule, with no Congress Prime Minister or leader ever visiting his village to honour his contributions.

Advertisment

In contrast, Prime Minister Modi became the first sitting PM to visit Birsa Munda’s village and pay his respects, according to Marandi. The BJP has also announced plans to dedicate the year 2025 to celebrating Birsa Munda’s legacy, ensuring that his story and struggle reach every citizen of India.

Gandhi’s comments about India’s first tribal woman President, Droupadi Murmu, have also drawn criticism. He accused the BJP of not inviting her to the inauguration of the Ram Temple, but BJP supporters have pointed out that Congress fielded Yashwant Sinha as their candidate against Murmu in the presidential elections. This inconsistency has been widely discussed on social media, with many questioning Congress’s commitment to tribal representation.

BJP accuse Congress of being against Jharkhand's autonomy

Advertisment

Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to align himself with Jharkhand’s tribal communities have also been challenged by the BJP’s track record. It was the BJP that created the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, providing greater autonomy to these regions with significant tribal populations. Congress, on the other hand, opposed the creation of these states. Lalu Prasad Yadav, a key Congress ally at the time and leader of the RJD, famously declared, "Jharkhand will be created over my dead body," opposing the formation of the state.

Champai Soren, a prominent tribal leader, has also spoken out, criticizing Congress’s approach to Jharkhand’s tribal population. Soren highlighted that in the 1951 Census, tribals were given due respect, but by 1961, their significance had diminished under Congress rule. According to Soren, Congress has consistently failed to be a true ally to Jharkhand’s tribal population.

#WATCH | Ranchi: On #JharkhandElection2024, former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Champai Soren says, "Our preparations are very good."



On Lok Sabha LoP & Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he says, "Congress party crushed Jharkhand movement. In 1951 census, tribals had respect. In… pic.twitter.com/249rDA26vE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Advertisment

Moreover, allegations of land grabbing from tribals have been leveled against Congress’s ally and Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. In Karnataka, Congress has faced accusations of misusing funds meant for tribal development. Reports of corruption in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) have surfaced, with allegations that funds intended for tribal welfare were diverted for election purposes.

In Jharkhand, Congress has been accused of facilitating illegal migration in the Santhal Pargana region, further marginalizing the tribal population. The Jharkhand High Court has even reprimanded the Hemant Soren government over this issue, highlighting the decline in the state’s tribal population as a growing concern.

In light of these issues, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks have opened the door for the BJP to criticize Congress’s historical neglect of tribal rights. The BJP continues to emphasize its efforts to honor tribal icons like Birsa Munda and Droupadi Murmu, contrasting this with Congress’s past failures. As the Jharkhand elections approach, this narrative is likely to play a key role in shaping the political discourse.