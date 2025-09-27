''Did they walk the talk?'' asks Vijay, targets DMK regime over unfulfilled assurances

Namakkal, Sep 27 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay, on Saturday listed a number of assurances made by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK ahead of the 2021 Assembly election and demanded to know if such promises have been fulfilled and asserted that his party never gives "false promises" like the party that now governs the state. "Did they do?" he asked, reminding campaigns by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who used to pose questions to the people and the chief of the fledgling party said the DMK assured implementation of Old Pension Scheme, grain warehouses in every panchayat union, steps to directly procure coconut oil and distribute it through ration shops and measures to distribute palm sugar and jaggery through ration shops.

"They promised all these, did they implement?" he asked.

During his ongoing campaign, people have repeatedly sought only basic necessities like drinking water facilities and proper road infrastructure, he said. Also, ensuring safety for women forms part of the basic demands made by the public and they do not seek anything big.

He reiterated that as regards his party, there would be no compromise on the basic focus areas such as education, ensuring proper supplies through ration shops, providing healthcare, drinking water, power supply and transportation facilities, making sure safety for women and upholding law and order.

Also, he referred to criticism that he has not offered anything new to the people and that he had also been repeating what other parties had been saying vis-à-vis essential amenities and services to the people.

In this respect, he said a promise to ensure proper availability of basic amenities, including drinking water, education, and healthcare, is correct and appropriate.

He said, "That is why we promise only what is practically possible. We never give false promises like the DMK does. Some tell me to assure something new, but I do not understand this. May I promise that I will set up an IT company on planet Mars...shall we make empty claims the way our chief minister does?" PTI VGN VGN ADB