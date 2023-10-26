Didn't do any wrong, ready to answer ED's questions: Govind Singh Dotasra as agency raids his premises

Sikar, Oct 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said he has not committed any wrong and is ready to answer any question by the Enforcement Directorate, which raided his premises as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged recruitment exam paper leak case.

Dotasra was addressing his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Sikar in large numbers and raised slogans in solidarity with him.

In a post on X, he said, "Satyamev Jayate (truth alone triumphs)." Addressing his supporters, Dotasra said he has not done anything wrong and is ready to answer the ED's questions.

"They (ED teams) are doing their work with honesty and we have no problem. They are seeking information from us regarding their search and we are giving them the details with honesty. There is no need to panic," he said.

He asked his supporters to maintain discipline and said he would talk to them once the ED team leaves.

Turning the heat on the ruling Congress in poll-bound Rajasthan, the ED raided the premises of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

In the evening, Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and other leaders, including some MLAs, reached Dotasra's residence.

Randhawa told the party workers that the Congress will not be cowed down by such actions.

Congress MLAs Rajendra Pareek, Virendra Singh, Hakam Ali, Rajkumar Sharma, Rita Choudhary and Manoj Meghwal were among those who gathered at Dotasra's residence.

In Jaipur, Youth Congress workers held a protest outside the ED office against the raids.

Taking to X, Ashok Gehlot praised Dotasra for his remarks.

Sharing a video of Dotasra's address, the chief minister said these are the "thoughts and values of the Congress".

"Well done, Dotasra ji," he said.

Vaibhav Gehlot, who was in Fatehpur, Sikar to attend a function, said the BJP sends agencies like ED to poll-bound states.

"The ED reaches wherever there are elections," he told reporters.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections will be held on November 25. The results will be declared on December 3.

