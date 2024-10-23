Didn't reveal Par panel proceedings, only spoke on violence at meeting: Jagdambika Pal

New Delhi: Jagdambika Pal, the chief of Parliamentary panel on Waqf bill, on Wednesday rejected opposition's allegations he violated norms by going public about an incident at a meeting of the Committee where Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and hurled it at the chair.

"I have not revealed any proceedings or deliberations of the Committee. I have only made statement about an incident of violence during the committee meeting by a member and his subsequent suspension," Pal told PTI.

DMK member A Raja and AAP member Sanjay Singh had alleged that Pal violated rules of procedure for conduct of Parliamentary Committee meetings, which are conducted in-camera.

"I have always adhered to rules of parliamentary procedure and upheld the dignity of the House," Pal said.

He said as the chairman of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he made a statement on the incident of violence during the meeting of the panel on Tuesday involving a member and the subsequent action against him.

The panel's meeting hit the headlines after Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and threw it allegedly towards the Chair following a heated argument with BJP member Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Banerjee ended up cutting his own fingers and was administered first aid.

The panel decided to suspend the Trinamool member for one day from the Committee proceedings.