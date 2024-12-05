Diesel leak from HPCL depot causes extensive water pollution in Kerala's Elathur

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) A diesel leak from an HPCL depot in Elathur here has caused significant water and soil pollution, with approximately 1,500 litres of fuel lost, the Kozhikode district administration said on Thursday.

The district administration also stated that a show cause notice had been issued to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in connection with the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

State Forests Minister A K Saseendran visited the affected area and stated that ensuring public safety was currently the highest priority.

The minister further said the accident was caused by a failure in the mechanical or electronic systems, and emphasised the need for measures to prevent a recurrence.

He suggested that a team of experts be appointed to inspect the issue, identify the cause of the failure, and implement steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The minister also stated that HPCL authorities have been instructed to ensure the safety and transparency of depot operations.

"The work of cleaning the water bodies will begin tonight," he added.

A case will be registered under the Pollution Control Act and the Environment Protection Act, in addition to the one already registered under the relevant provisions of the Factories Act, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh held HPCL accountable for the leakage and the resulting environmental damage.

"Currently, the main issue is pollution, but it could have turned into a serious hazard. Fortunately, it did not escalate. We are working to resolve the pollution issue as quickly as possible," he said.

The Collector stated that the immediate priority is to address the pollution by cleaning up all the water bodies in the area, a task that will be undertaken by HPCL.

He added that a chemical substance is required for the cleanup of the water bodies, which will need to be procured from Mumbai.

"I believe the chemical is on its way, and as soon as it arrives, the cleanup process will begin. It should start either tonight or tomorrow," Singh told reporters.

He mentioned that HPCL has already initiated the process to address the soil pollution.

The Collector further stated that a case under the Factories Act has been registered against HPCL. The issue of compensation to be paid by the company will be determined after discussions with the state Pollution Control Board.

"The PCB is currently collecting samples from the area," he added.

He also mentioned that, according to the information received, fish have been affected and the leaked diesel has reached the shores of a nearby river.

He added that, based on HPCL's rough calculations, approximately 1,500 litres of diesel were lost in the incident.

"So, that is the extent of the leakage. It may have occurred due to a mechanical or electronic failure, but the responsibility lies with HPCL. They are at fault, and there is no doubt about that. They should have been more careful," Singh added.

The leakage, which occurred on Wednesday, reportedly caused panic among residents in the Elathur area. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH