Diesel pilferage racket busted, nine booked; petroleum products worth Rs 17 lakh seized

Palghar, Jan 13 (PTI) A gang involved in allegedly pilfering diesel from oil tankers in Palghar district of Maharashtra was busted and a case against nine persons was registered, police said on Saturday.

Petroleum products worth Rs 16.95 lakh along with a oil tanker and a tempo, collectively worth more than Rs 45 lakh, were recovered during the operation, they said.

The offence was registered at Manor police station after the offence came to light on January 11, an official said.

"A flying squad of the supplies department conducted a raid around 5 am on Thursday and found diesel being pilfered from oil tankers behind a hotel at Chilhar Phata in Palghar. The diesel was being stolen from the oil tankers into drums being transported in tempos for sale," he said.

The squad found that the seal of the tanker had been tampered with. After the offence came to light, the authorities lodged a complaint with the police, the police official said.

The case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 34 (common intention), along with the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, Essential Commodities Act, Maharashtra Solvent Raffinate and Slop (Licensing) Order, and Petroleum Products (Maintenance of Production Storage and Supply) Order, the police said.

The accused include the drivers and owners of the oil tanker and tempo, the owner of the transport company and the owner of the plot, they said.

"During the operation, petroleum products worth Rs 16.95 lakh, an oil tanker valued at Rs 21 lakh, a tempo worth Rs 6 lakh, and equipment used for pilfering the goods collectively worth Rs 45.13 lakh, were seized" the official said. PTI COR NP