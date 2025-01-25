Diesel smuggling racket busted on Maharashtra coast

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A diesel smuggling racket has been busted by the Customs with the arrest of four persons in coastal Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Two boats, four oil tankers and a tempo were also seized during the operation, carried out earlier this week after receiving information that diesel worth crores of rupees was being smuggled into the district from the Arabian sea through Revdanda harbour, he said.

The gang procured diesel illegally from foreign vessels and transported it to the shore in small boats, thus evading duties and taxes on the fuel, the official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Kavan Maruti Bhagat, his brother Ram Maruti Bhagat, Karan Gajanan Koli and Moreshwar Vasudev Koli.

Advertisment

Further probe is on, the official said. PTI ZA KRK