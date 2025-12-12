Diesel tanker erupts in flames after hitting vehicle in Beed district; none injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) A speeding diesel tanker caught fire after hitting a heavy vehicle on a highway in Beed district of Maharashtra on Friday evening, but no casualties were reported in the incident, police officials said.

The fuel tanker erupted in flames at 5.15 pm near Kolwadi on the Solapur-Dhule National Highway after hitting another vehicle, an official from the Beed police said.

No one was injured in the fire, he added.

Due to the massive quantity of diesel, the fire escalated rapidly, quickly engulfing the tanker and reducing it to ashes. The intensity of the blaze was such that trees lining the roadside also caught fire, sending huge plumes of smoke and flames high into the air, another official said.

Rural police and Fire Brigade personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the inferno under control, he said.