Dietitian booked for her 'anti-India' remark in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 29 (PTI) A case was registered against a woman dietitian on Tuesday for allegedly posting an "anti-India message" on social media, police said.

The private hospital where she was employed terminated her services following the incident, they added.

The woman has been charged under Sections 196(1)(a) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

Police noted that she has not been arrested yet.

In the controversial video post, the healthcare professional can purportedly be heard saying, “I hate India.” According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the hospital’s Human Resources officer after posts attributed to the doctor surfaced online.

The social media content included remarks perceived as "anti-Hindu" and "anti-national," prompting public backlash.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of online content in the region. Recently, Konaje police in Mangaluru also booked a social media user for allegedly supporting a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH