Difference between true bhakti and misusing religion for politics not hidden: Cong hits back at PM

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing religion for politics, saying as Maharashtra elections were around the corner, he decided to go with an elaborate camera crew for Ganesh Puja to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's house in "contravention of all principles of judicial separation".

The opposition party also said such proximity between the chiefs of the executive and the judiciary raises doubts about the PM's intentions.

The grand old party's attack came after Modi said the Congress and its "ecosystem" was angry with him for taking part in Ganesh Puja, claiming that "power-hungry" people who were dividing society were also having problems with this festival.

Modi made the comment in an apparent reference to the criticism by the opposition parties for participating in Ganesh Puja rituals at the residence of the Chief Justice of India while addressing a rally after launching the Odisha government’s flagship programme Subhadra Yojana here.

Reacting to the prime minister's remarks, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said, "The difference between true bhakti and misuse of religion for politics is not hidden from anyone." "Just when Maharashtra elections are around the corner, the non-biological PM decides to go with an elaborate camera crew, in full Maharashtrian attire, for the Ganesh Puja. Not only that, this is to the CJI’s house, in contravention of all principles of judicial separation. Did the PM not think about what message goes across?" Venugopal said.

Such proximity between the chiefs of the executive and the judiciary raises doubts about the PM’s intentions, he said.

"The BJP-RSS’ disregard for institutional integrity and constitutional values is well known, which raises further questions about why the PM chose to make this visit," he said.

"Mr. Prime Minister, stop misusing Lord Ganesha to deflect from the genuine questions raised about your impropriety," Venugopal said.

In his remarks at the rally, Modi said, "Ganesh Utsav is not just a festival of faith for our country. It played a very important role in the freedom movement.

"Even at that time, the British who followed the policy of divide and rule used to hate Ganesh Utsav. Even today, the power-hungry people, who are busy in dividing society are having problems with Ganesh Puja. You must have seen that the people of Congress and its ecosystem are angry because I participated in Ganesh Puja," Modi said.

He also said that Lord Ganesh was "put behind bars" in Congress-ruled Karnataka by these people.

Modi was apparently referring to a viral photo of Ganesh idol in a police van in the southern state. PTI ASK RHL