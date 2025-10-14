Differences in Congress over denial of YC state prez post to Abin Varkey

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Oct 14 (PTI) Differences appear to have cropped up within the Congress over not appointing Abin Varkey as the state president of the party's youth wing with one section contending he was the most eligible for the post, while another was not in favour of it.

Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, told reporters in Kochi that after Rahul Mamkootathil's resignation as state president of the Youth Congress, Varkey was the most qualified and eligible person for the post.

"As per the election process that we have, the system is that when the president is removed, the vice president is elevated to that position.

"So why a working president was appointed in the YC. Why a general secretary was made president and why Varkey was not made president are things that the All India Youth Congress committee has to answer," Eden said.

On the other hand, YC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said that there was no such system that after a YC president is removed, the vice president takes over that post.

He said that did not happen in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra in similar circumstances and someone else was appointed as president of YC.

"I do not think it is a major issue. He (Varkey) is a loyal soldier of the party and he will carry out whatever responsibility is given to him. He has been given an important responsibility. We did what we thought was best for the organisation," Chib said.

He said that he cannot say anything more about the issue till he speaks with Varkey.

At the same time, Chib also said that "no one can take away his right to work for the party in Kerala".

In a clear support of the decision to make Janeesh the YC state president, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph said that Varkey can stay in Kerala and work across the country.

"Look at K C Venugopal. He is in Kerala and works across India," the KPCC chief said.

While Eden said Varkey cleared all the criteria and did not lack any qualification for the post of YC state president, he also praised Janeesh as an energetic and capable leader.

Eden also made it clear that neither caste nor religion was a criteria for the party while making the decision and it was not "discretionary".

He said that Varkey could be used effectively in Kerala in view of the upcoming local body and assembly polls in the state.

Eden said that while being a national secretary does not mean Varkey cannot work in Kerala and expressed hope that his request to remain in the state would be considered.

Varkey, earlier in the day, told reporters that he was interested in continuing in the state and requested the party to allow it.

His statement comes a day after Janeesh, who had got significantly less votes than Varkey in the last elections in the youth outfit of the Congress, was appointed as YC state president on Monday.

According to sources, the Congress(I) group under Ramesh Chennithala is upset about Varkey not being considered for the state Youth Congress chief post.

Speaking to reporters in the morning, Varkey said that he has requested the party to let him continue in Kerala, especially in view of the upcoming local body and assembly polls in the state.

"I have humbly conveyed my interest to the party and will abide by its decision. I am a party person to the core. I live and breathe Congress. I have done everything it has demanded of me and will continue to do so.

"I will never go against the party's decision nor will I say a word contrary to it. I will not do anything that will tarnish its image. So, I am not challenging, I am only requesting," he said.

Regarding his appointment to the national leadership of the youth outfit, a post he had reportedly declined earlier, Varkey said that no position was "unimportant".

"I can work for the party even without a post," he added.

On being asked whether he, who got the second highest votes in the last elections in the Youth Congress, was being sidelined, Varkey contended that the party must have taken the decision after considering various factors and he accepted it.

He further said that party leaders in the state have expressed their views on the issue to the national leadership.

"Everyone in the party has the right to express their views, unlike other political organisations," he said.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing in the old A and I groups of the Congress over the denial of opportunities for Varkey and Abhijith -- two popular faces of the outfit -- to lead the State Youth Congress.

The groups feel that the appointments were made unilaterally, without taking into account the sentiments of senior party leaders and youth Congress workers from the state.

Sources said they would petition the high command against what they described as an authoritarian approach, which they believe could damage the organisation ahead of the crucial assembly polls. PTI HMP HMP KH