Differences must be resolved through dialogue, not force: Manipur MP on Ukhrul violence

Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday called the clashes in Manipur's Ukhrul district "very unfortunate", stating that differences between communities should be resolved through dialogue, not muscle flexing.

Speaking to reporters at the Imphal airport, Akoijam said the government should ensure that such violence does not occur and that those involved are held accountable.

"It is very unfortunate. Better sense must prevail. This kind of violence must be investigated, and any differences between communities or persons should be resolved through dialogue, not through muscle flexing," he said.

He expressed concern over reports of people roaming on the streets in Ukhrul with firearms and questioned the implementation of the ground rules under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

"Unnecessarily, innocent lives and properties are being threatened. Those involved in such criminal acts should be booked," he added.

Meanwhile, the situation at Litan Sareikhong in Ukhrul remained tense, with security forces on high alert, an official said.

"No fresh incidents of arson or firing have been reported since the morning, and security forces are closely monitoring the situation," he said. PTI CORR SOM