Differences over Houston Rath Yatra should be resolved amicably: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Cuttack, Nov 12 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday said the differences over the celebration of Rath Yatra by ISKCON in the US should be resolved amicably.

Interacting with editors at a programme in Cuttack, he said there was no need for a controversy over the matter as Rath Yatra is a matter of sentiment.

"When the Jagannath Rath Yatra takes place in Puri, all of Odisha celebrates. However, at the international level, minorities select a suitable holiday to celebrate as there's no official holiday for the event. The celebration is usually done on a day before or after the designated date," he said.

"Diwali in India isn't celebrated on the same day as in America, they observe it on a nearby holiday. Likewise, our Independence Day can't always be celebrated on August 15 overseas, it's marked on a different day. Thus, the Houston Rath Yatra controversy should be resolved amicably," he added.

The ISKCON's unit in Houston had planned to celebrate Rath Yatra on November 9. Amid intense criticism from the authorities of the Jagannath temple in Puri and several organisations, the ISKCON unit in Bhubaneswar said the programme was called off.

However, ISKCON's unit in Houston held the Rath Yatra on that day, but instead of Lord Jagannath, the chariot had the idol of Lord Krishna. This triggered a massive furore in the state.

Rath Yatra is usually celebrated in July.

Next month, a meeting will be held between the ISKCON authorities and the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee over the issue.

Asked about the 'Batenge To Katenge' slogan given by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the campaign for the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Ravi Shankar said, "Politicians during elections make different statements, some of which may hold truth and realism. Unity is essential." "Had Indian kings remained united, the British could not have ruled the country," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM