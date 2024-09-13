Different power centres have emerged within Raj govt: Pilot

Jodhpur, Sep 13 (PTI) Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said different power centres have emerged within the BJP government in the state and no one knows whether a minister is in the cabinet or not.

Slamming the Bhajan Lal Sharma government on the issue of law and order and crime scenario, he said people are distressed over the current conditions in the state.

"Usually, such tensions arise within governments after three to four years, but here I am seeing that different power centres have emerged right from the beginning. This is harmful for the people of the state," Pilot told reporters here.

"It's unclear who is running the government. Sometimes one leader says something, and at other times, someone else says something different. There is a lack of coordination within the government, which is why absurd statements are coming out," he said while replying to a question on one state-one election.

Pilot alleged that development in rural areas has come to a standstill and the projects for which the Congress government had issued tenders are not being pursued by the current government.

He was on a day's visit to attend the Shahidi Diwas organised by the Bishnoi community at Khejadli near Jodhpur. The day is observed in memory of 363 community persons, who had sacrificed their lives to save the trees.

He also said that law and order was deteriorating and the government seems unconcerned.

"In every district, the law and order situation has worsened. Incidents of misbehavior with young girls are the order of the day but instead of tightening the grip of the law, the government is engaging in blame-game politics," he said.

On Kirori Lal Meena's statement on his demand to dissolve the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Pilot said if the government has the willpower, it can be dissolved.

"Before the elections, they (the BJP) used to make big promises, but when it comes to dissolving the RPSC, everyone is stepping back. People no longer trust the RPSC," he said.

Later while addressing the gathering of the Bishnoi community at Khejadli, Pilot called upon them to remain cautious of the conspiracies and plots that are made against and within the community.

"I urge you all to focus on education, learning, and values. The new generation won't listen to what we say; they will observe our actions. If we say one thing and do another, nothing will change," he said. PTI COR ZMN