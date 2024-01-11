Different views emerge on alliance with AAP in Punjab: Cong's state in-charge

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Congress' Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav Thursday said he has received different views from state party leaders on the issue of an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav also said he will apprise the Congress high command of the Punjab leaders' views on the issue, and asserted that his party will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Amid a section of party leaders seeking disciplinary action against Navjot Singh Sidhu for holding individual rallies without consulting the state unit, Yadav said if anybody, be it a worker or a big leader, breaks discipline, action will be taken against him.

Yadav Thursday wrapped up his three-day visit after holding a series of meetings with party legislators and block and district presidents, and discussed various issues including alliance, discipline and strategy for the upcoming general elections.

Yadav said he held discussion with everyone on the issue of an alliance with the ruling AAP in Punjab.

"Everybody has given their views. Different views have emerged (on alliance issue)," he told reporters replying to a question on the alliance.

Asked whether sentiments were against the alliance, Yadav refused to comment, saying this was not the platform to discuss it here. "It is an internal matter," he added.

He said whatever views have come, he will apprise the party leadership of the same.

Asked that many leaders were opposing a tie-up with the AAP, Yadav said, "Our party has democracy and it will always remain." At the same time, Yadav said the Congress will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Several Punjab Congress leaders are not in favour of any alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav further said discipline is very important and without it, the party cannot work effectively.

To a question on Sidhu's rallies, Yadav said he met Sidhu who informed him that he had some prior programmes.

"We have democracy and everybody wants to strengthen the Congress party in their own way. Definitely, everybody is given space, but discipline is very important. In the coming time, you will see whosoever breaks discipline, action will be taken against him," he said.

When asked whether Sidhu conducting rallies was against the party, Yadav said, "Whatever comes to my notice, the party leadership will be updated about it." Yadav said the state unit has planned to take out a yatra in more than 100 assembly segments in Punjab. Almost 20 km will be covered in a day in the yatra, he said.