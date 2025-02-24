Differently-abled girl killed in Thane, body disposed of; her mother among 3 women booked

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) A 17-year-old differently-abled girl was killed allegedly by her mother, who later disposed of the body with help from the victim's grandmother, and another unidentified woman in Thane city, police said on Monday.

The gruesome crime, whose motive was not immediately clear, took place in the Gaodevi area of Naupada and a video of the body's disposal has gone viral on social media.

The Naupada police, in a press release, said a complaint has been filed against the three women under sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 42-year-old woman provided information that led to the registration of the FIR against the accused, said the release.

The victim, who suffered from a physical disability since birth, was unable to walk or talk and had been bedridden. Reports indicate she had been suffering from a severe illness since February 15, said the police.

On the night of February 19, the victim's mother (39) administered medication that allegedly caused her death. The following day, at around 1:30 am, the woman, along with her mother (60) and another unidentified woman aged 35-40, wrapped the girl's body in a white bedsheet, placed it in a car, and transported it to an undisclosed location where it was disposed of, said the release.

The police are investigating the case to locate the victim's remains and establish further details regarding the disposal site and the involvement of the third woman, it said.

CCTV footage showing the three women carrying the body to a car and transporting it has surfaced on social media.

However, talking to the media, the girl's father insisted his daughter is still alive and she has been taken for treatment elsewhere as the medical care in Thane was costly. PTI COR RSY