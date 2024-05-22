Differently-abled man arrested for raping minor girl in Chhattisgarh

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh), May 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a differently-abled man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on April 30 but came to light on May 20 when the girl informed her mother about it, he said.

While the girl was alone and sweeping the floor outside her house with a broom, the 47-year-old accused, who worked as an employment assistant, forcibly took her to his residence, the official from Pendra police station said.

The man allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about the offence to anyone, he said.

The girl informed about the incident to her mother on Monday following which the duo went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the man, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK