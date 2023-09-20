Differently-abled man fatally attacked with bricks in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 20 (PTI) A differently-abled man was killed allegedly after being attacked with bricks by an unidentified persons on the Basai road here, police said on Wednesday.

The blood-soaked body was found in his tricycle in front of a shop, they said, adding a murder case has been registered at the New Colony police station.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Seenu, a resident of Faridabad, who used beg outside temples in Gurugram.

When police reached the spot, some bricks were found there and several injury marks were also found on the body. An initial investigation revealed that the man was beaten to death with bricks, they said.

"An FIR of murder has been registered at the New Colony police station and the body kept in the mortuary. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area and the person will be arrested soon," said ACP (city) Naveen Kumar, ACP city. PTI MNK TIR TIR TIR