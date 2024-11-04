Differently-abled man from Sikkim 'hit by police' in Odisha, probe ordered

Gangtok/Berhampur, Nov 4 (PTI) A differently-abled man from Sikkim was injured after being allegedly hit with a lathi by a traffic policeman near Gopalpur beach in Odisha, triggering outrage in the Himalayan state.

Odisha Police ordered a probe into the incident and promised of strict action against anyone found guilty, but claimed that the man had sustained injuries after falling down from a speeding two-wheeler.

Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP) strongly condemned the incident and demanded action against the policeman.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Wegen Sherpa, a differently-abled resident of Sikkim who was working at a fast food centre at Balugaon in Odisha, and his friends were returning from Gopalpur beach.

"They were stopped by traffic police. In the subsequent turn of events, Sherpa was struck on the head with a lathi by a police officer, rendering him unconscious. He was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition," CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung said.

Sources in the Odisha Police, however, claimed that Sherpa, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, fell down when the rider, his friend, accelerated to avoid vehicle checking at Sandha Chhaka as they were in an inebriated condition.

Sherpa was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur before being referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

He is currently out of danger and has been shifted to the general ward for observation, a senior police officer said.

Papun Sahu, one of Sherpa's friends accompanying him, however alleged on social media that Sherpa sustained injuries following assault by police.

Characterising the event as "gross abuse of power and serious violation of human rights", CAP called for immediate action against the officer involved following thorough intervention to ensure justice is served.

"The inhumane and unjustifiable act has not only inflicted severe physical trauma on Mr Sherpa but also shaken the faith of countless citizens in law enforcement," Gurung said.

"We urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and prioritise justice for Mr Sherpa," he said.

The CAP is also pressing for measures to prevent future recurrences of such incidents, emphasising the need for law enforcement to respect the rights and dignity of all citizens, including those from outside the state.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M ordered an inquiry into the incident.

"All allegations will be thoroughly inquired by a senior officer. If any misbehaviour is found, strictest action will be taken against the erring policeman," he said.

"Though no FIR has been lodged by anyone, senior police officers visited the spot on Sunday night for inquiry and also verified the CCTV footage of the area but did not find any instance of police brutality," he added.

The incident has sparked an outrage among the residents of Sikkim, highlighting concerns over police conduct and safety of citizens. PTI COR AAM ACD