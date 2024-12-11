Differently-abled woman dies after hit by KSRTC bus

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) A differently-abled woman met with a tragic end after being hit by a state-run bus while crossing a busy road here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nisha V (39), a native of Poovar near here.

She was serving as a clerk in the K-Rail office, police said.

The KSRTC bus fatally mowed her down in Vazhuthacaud here when she was crossing the road to reach the nearby office in the morning, they said.

Though the woman was rushed to the government medical college, she succumbed to critical injuries in the afternoon, police added. PTI LGK KH