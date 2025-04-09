Difficult situation in various sectors due to Trump tariffs, but India will overcome it: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said a “difficult” situation prevails in various sectors due to US President Donald Trump’s retaliatory tariffs and expressed confidence that India would sail through it.

Speaking to reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad here, Pawar said a different type of war has started in the world, as trade and businesses are facing difficulties.

“Due to the retaliatory tariff policy of the US, a difficult situation in various sectors, including trade and exports, is prevailing. Those in the US who voted Trump to power are now discontent (against his policies),” said Pawar.

America has imposed an additional 26 per cent duty on India, which came into effect on Wednesday.

Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said Trump does whatever he thinks is right, and his moves are now impacting other countries.

He added that a lot of exports take place from India to the US, and Trump’s tariff policy has impacted all the exporters in the country.

Pawar said that after the US raised the tariff for China to 104 per cent, the latter has also decided to increase it.

“This shows that the decision by Trump regarding tariffs has led to a sort of unstable situation in the world. This situation has impacted all countries, including India,” he said.

Pawar said India would overcome this situation as it has chosen a “free trade” policy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would leverage his relationships with other countries to handle the state of affairs. PTI SPK NR