Difficult task of ending cancer-like Maoist menace now nearing completion: Chhattisgarh CM

Bilaspur, Jan 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday described the violent Maoist ideology as a grave challenge to the country's democracy and said the difficult task of ending this "cancer-like menace" is now nearing completion.

Naxalism is set to be eliminated from the state by March this year, he asserted.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at Police Parade Grounds in Bilaspur city to mark Republic Day, Sai said Maoists have no faith in the Constitution, the nation's identity or its symbols, and asserted the only solution is to eradicate the ideology from its roots.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state has adopted a well-planned strategy to counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE), he said while lauding security personnel for carrying out round-the-clock area domination operations in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The CM said several misguided youths have laid down arms and returned to the democratic mainstream by embracing the Constitution.

Ultras holding up Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution after surrendering their weapons was a powerful symbol of change, reinforcing the spirit of "Satyameva Jayate," he said.

Recalling his recent visit to Jagdalpur, Sai said surrendered Maoist women are now running the Bastar Cafe, which is a compelling example of transformation from violence to service.

"Maoist violence had severely hampered Bastar's development. The government is now working in mission mode to bring the region into the mainstream. Under the 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme, development works are being implemented in 403 villages within a 10-km radius of 69 security camps with the involvement of multiple departments," he informed.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the state's formation, all Chhattisgarh Police personnel would be awarded a special medal for their exemplary contribution to maintaining peace, security and law and order, he announced on the occasion.

"Police personnel have shown indomitable courage in anti-Naxal operations, with many making the supreme sacrifice," Sai said.

Speaking about welfare schemes, the CM said nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts over the past two years through various schemes, and Rs 2,800 crore has been approved for completion of 115 long-pending irrigation projects under the Atal Irrigation Scheme.

"Chhattisgarh rice is exported to more than 120 countries, and recent GST reforms have made tractors and agricultural equipment cheaper, benefiting farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a Rs 9,790-crore super thermal power project in Sipat, while city gas distribution pipelines are being developed in Koriya, Surguja and Balrampur in line with the net-zero carbon emission target," he added.

PM Modi has set a goal of completely freeing the country from "Macaulay's mindset" in the next 10 years, Sai asserted.

"India was once a world leader, but Macaulay's mindset had such an impact on society that people started viewing every idea through a Western lens and forgot the ideals of their own Indian culture," he said.

His government had overcome a major challenge regarding education caused by learning losses due to online classes during COVID-19 pandemic and teacher shortages in rural areas, Sai said.

"We worked to address these problems. Around 9,000 smart classrooms and 22,000 computers will be introduced in government schools. Nava Raipur is being developed as an EduCity and IT hub, with institutions such as NIFT and a forensic university, along with an AI data centre park and a semiconductor unit," Sai informed.

A sum of Rs 85 crore has been allocated for a sports complex in Nava Raipur, while land has been allotted for a national archery academy, the chief minister added.

He also highlighted the success of 'Bastar Olympics' (sports event held in Bastar region) and said Chhattisgarh will host the Khelo India Tribal Games this year.

"The state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 7.83 lakh crore under the new industrial policy. The GSDP for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 3.29 lakh crore, a growth of 7.51 per cent, while per capita income has risen by 9.37 per cent to Rs 1.62 lakh. The government will continue to work in line with the 'Anjor Vision Document' to build a developed Chhattisgarh," Sai said.

Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the Tricolour and received the guard of honour from various contingents of security forces.