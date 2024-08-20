DIG meets GoC, BSF IG, discusses security situation in J-K range

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Tuesday met General officer Commanding (GoC), Tiger division, Major General Mukesh, and discussed the security situation in the Jammu-Kathua range, officials said.

Sharma, who took over as the DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua range on Friday, is meeting the heads of Army, BSF and other forces to further strengthen coordination among the security forces and police.

During the meeting, the DIG discussed various issues with regard to security and coordination among the forces, security in hinterland and border villages, they said.

The GoC assured all support to the police force in the region.

Sharma also met BSF Inspector General D K Boora and discussed with him the security situation and measures along the borderline in the Jammu-Kathua belt.

The BSF IG also assured all cooperation to the police in this belt. PTI AB AS AS