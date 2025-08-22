DIG unhappy with security arrangements in Jharkhand's Palamu Central jail

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 21 (PTI) A deputy inspector general-ranked police officer of Jharkhand on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the security arrangements in Palamu Central Jail where gangsters of rival gangs are lodged.

DIG (Palamu zone) Naushad Alam also suggested several measures to enhance the security in the prison.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Palamu, Alam stated said he had made a surprise visit to the jail on August 13 in view of Independence day two days later.

The DIG said he had detected several discrepancies in basic security and internal arrangements, especially when notorious criminals such as Dinesh Gope, gangsters Sujit Sinha, Hari Tiwari, Dabloo Singh and Ballu Pandey were lodged in the same jail.

Apprehending the possibility of untoward incidents, Alam advocated for certain concrete measures to prevent violence inside the prison.

Referring to the existing 2G jammer installed in the jail, the DIG said it was inadequate and suggested taking up the issue with the state government to ensure that the system be upgraded with the 5G jammer facility.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of CCTV cameras installed in the jail premises and its coverage area. Alam said that it should be replaced with high-quality and resolution CCTV cameras, which should be established at appropriate places to cover the entire jail premises.

As part of the inside of the prison is visible from a nearby flyover, the DIG proposed setting up a view cutter.

Alam also asked the officers to ensure that doctors deputed on jail duty attend regularly to address the health issues of the inmates.

The DIG also suggested transferring notorious criminals to other jails as gangster Sujit Sinha and Dabloo Singh have been arch rivals, and lodging them in the same prison may lead to untoward incidents.

This apart, he said regular checking of visitors and jail staff must be carried out to prevent the entry of mobile phones or drugs inside the facility.