Digambar Kamat gets PWD ministry, Tawadkar gets Sports, Youth Affairs

Panaji, Aug 27 (PTI) Former chief minister Digambar Kamat who was recently inducted in the Goa cabinet was on Wednesday assigned the PWD portfolio, while Ramesh Tawadkar was entrusted with Sports and Youth Affairs.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the portfolios of the two ministers who were sworn in last week, while also reshuffling the departments of Subhash Phal Desai and Sudin Dhavalikar.

Besides PWD, Kamat was allocated Captain of Ports and Weights and Measures/Legal Metrology. These portfolios were with the chief minister.

Ramesh Tawadkar, who resigned as assembly Speaker to join the cabinet, was allocated Art and Culture, Tribal Welfare and Sports and Youth Affairs.

The Sports and Art and Culture departments were earlier with Govind Gaude, who was dropped from the ministry on June 18. The Tribal Welfare was with CM Sawant himself.

Further, minister Subhash Phal Desai was allocated Drinking Water department while being relieved of his existing department of Archives and Archeology which will now be with the chief minister. Sudin Dhavalikar was given Museum and Gazetteer while his existing portfolio of Housing was reassigned to the chief minister. PTI RPS KRK