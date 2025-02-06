Digantara, Ariane Group join hands for better space traffic management system

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Space start-up Digantara on Thursday announced collaboration with Ariane Group to create a comprehensive space traffic management system.

Digantara founder and CEO Anirudha Sharma signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Ariane Group, marking a significant step towards enhancing space situational awareness (SSA) and electro-optical sensor data solutions for both Indian and global markets.

This partnership is designed to improve space traffic management worldwide by delivering precise, real-time data essential for space operations, a statement from Digantara said.

"Partnering with Ariane Group brings together two complementary sensor networks, providing a persistent surveillance capability and delivering precise orbital insights," Sharma said.

"This partnership will not only strengthen our respective capabilities but also contribute to the global effort to ensure a safer, more secure and sustainable space environment," he said.

By integrating ArianeGroup's Helix optical ground-based sensor network with Digantara's advanced ground and space-based sensor technologies, the collaboration will create a powerful multi-modal data ecosystem, it said.

"This collaboration will combine the strengths of our Helix optical detection network with Digantara's in-orbit optical detection capabilities," said Helene Blanchard, Head of ArianeGroup Security in Space Programs.

"It will offer significant advantages, such as a higher revisit rate and an increased ability to track objects across all orbits, ensuring a safer and more controlled space environment for both institutional and commercial operators," she said.

The Helix space surveillance service, developed and operated by ArianeGroup, is an advanced system designed to detect, track and characterize space objects.

With 24/7 permanent surveillance, it provides highly precise positioning and orbit tracking data for space objects across all orbital regimes.

The Helix service is tailored to meet the needs of civil and defense satellite operators, offering capabilities such as the surveillance of space assets, identification and cataloging of objects, photometric characterization, space traffic management, detection of maneuvers, and anti-collision services that support critical decision-making processes.