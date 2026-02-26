Digging on Chelmsford Road, construction at Turkman Gate to affect traffic in central Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Vehicular traffic near the New Delhi Railway Station and parts of central Delhi will be affected over the next two weeks due to sewer line restoration work and a station redevelopment project, an official said on Thursday. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the Delhi Jal Board would be carrying out digging on Chelmsford Road to restore a sewer line from February 26 to March 5.

Traffic on areas along the road, such as Munjia Chowk and connecting roads towards the Paharganj side, is likely to be impacted, particularly during peak hours, due to the presence of heavy machinery and excavation, the advisory stated.

In a separate advisory, the police said the Turkman Gate-Delhi Gate side of the Asaf Ali Road will be barred for traffic from February 26 till March 12 due to construction related to the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

Chaman Lal Marg in the same area is also expected to see restricted movement. Motorists travelling to Delhi Gate Chowk from Hamdard Chowk or R/A Kamla Market have been advised to take Minto Road, DDU Marg, and BSZ Marg to reach Delhi Gate Chowk.

Those coming from Guru Nanak Chowk may take Mirdard Chowk and proceed via Mirdard Marg to BZA Marg before reaching Delhi Gate. PTI SSJ VN VN