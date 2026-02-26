Digging on Chelmsford Road to affect traffic near New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Traffic on Chelmsford Road opposite the New Delhi Railway Station will be affected between February 26 and March 5 due to digging for a sewer line, an official said on Thursday.

According to a traffic advisory, the Delhi Jal Board will be restoring a settled sewer line in the Paharganj locality.

Traffic on the Munjia Chowk area on Chelmsford Road and connecting roads towards the Paharganj side may be hit during peak hours because of the presence of heavy machinery and digging, the advisory stated.