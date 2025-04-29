Digha Jagannath temple to be inaugurated on Wednesday

Digha (WB), Apr 29 (PTI) The newly built 'Jagannathdham' in the seaside tourist town of Digha in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district which is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 30 on the auspicious occasion of the 'Akshay Trithiya', is a replica of the 12th-century shrine in Puri.

The temple of Lord Jagannath which is an integral part of the project has been built on 20 acres of land using red sandstone quarried from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan, an official said.

Soaring to a height of around 65 metres, this architectural marvel is a mixture of intricate carvings and traditional design, he said.

Like the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, the newly built Jagannath temple in Digha is divided into four mandaps (halls) -- the Vimana, which is the Garbha Griha or sanctum sanctorum, the Jagamohan, the Nat Mandir (dance hall) and the Bhog mandap, echoing the vibrant tapestry of Hindu faith, rich with history and tradition, the official said.

The idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in the Digha temple are replicas of the old Puri Jagannath temple and were sculpted from stone.

Like the Puri temple, the flag would be hoisted atop the Digha Jagannath temple every evening.

The temple could be entered from all four directions -- east, west, north and south.

After entering through the main gate, is the Arun Pillar then is the Singha Duar and just opposite it is the Bhyaghra Duar. There is the Hasti Duar and the Ashwa Duar, the official said.

Colourful lighting has been installed on every door starting from the temple dome, especially on the inauguration day, there will be a laser show and dynamic light show.

Stairs and a canopy have been built near each door. Each door is decorated with conch, chakra and lotus.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the temple will serve as a place of confluence of people for the next several thousand years.

"This temple will definitely add a new feather to the state's cap. Digha will grow into an international tourist attraction. This will serve as a place of harmony," Banerjee said.

"Because of the sea, Digha has a special charm. Now, if it becomes a place of pilgrimage, more tourists will come. I think the sculptors have done a splendid job," she said.

Last-minute countdown to the much-awaited inauguration of Jagannathdham in Digha has begun and the seaside resort town has all decked up for it.

Digha is a popular sea resort town in Purba Medinipore district in the southern part of West Bengal.

The streets of Digha have been decorated with eye-catching lighting from Chandannagore, and walls have been painted blue and white ahead of the inauguration of the temple.

The Jagannathdham has been developed by Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO).

The state government has spent nearly Rs 250 crores to build Jagannathdham, and all the responsibilities of its management will be handed over to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), an official said.

The construction of the temple started in 2022 after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in 2018. PTI SCH RG