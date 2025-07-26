Digital arrest: Brothers who cheated senior citizen of Rs 95 lakh in UP held in Mira Road

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) Two brothers accused of extorting Rs 95 lakh from a senior citizen in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow using the 'digital arrest' modus operandi were nabbed from Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Iqbal Balasaheb (47) and Shain Iqbal Balasaheb (41) have been handed over to the Lucknow Crime Branch for further action in the case registered there on April 8 this year, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar assistant commissioner of police (crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

"The duo threatened the 74-year-old victim, placed him under 'digital arrest' and extorted Rs 95 lakh. Acting on a tip off, we held the siblings from Mira Road on July 24 in a joint operation with a Lucknow cyber crime police station team led by inspector Sunil Kumar Singh," he said.

Mohammad and Shain have been charged with cheating, criminal intimidation, extortion, forgery and other offences in the case registered at Lucknow under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, Ballal said. PTI COR BNM