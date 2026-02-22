Digital arrest: Elderly woman duped of over Rs 3 crore in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman in Dehradun was allegedly duped of more than Rs 3 crore by cyber fraudsters, who posed as CBI officers and kept her under 'digital arrest', police said on Sunday.

They said based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber ​​police station on Friday and an investigation has been initiated.

The woman, in her complaint, has stated that on September 1 last year, she received a video call, in which a person identified himself as a CBI officer and informed her that her phone number had surfaced in a money-laundering case involving Rs 68 crore and that she would be arrested and jailed.

She was threatened that if she disclosed this information to anyone, her children would also face legal action, police said.

The woman was told that if she wanted to avoid arrest, she should transfer her money to the accounts specified by the accused, and that the money would be returned to her after the investigation was complete, police said.

The victim transferred a total of Rs 3.09 crore from her bank accounts to the accused's bank accounts between September 2025 and October 2025.

The woman has stated that she had to break her fixed deposit, sell her shares and mortgage her jewellery to pay the fraudsters.

Police stated that an investigation has been initiated into the matter and call details of mobile phone numbers and bank account information are being collected. PTI DPT APL