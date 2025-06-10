Digital arrest scam: CBI chargesheet against 4 for duping Rajasthan professor of over Rs 7 crore

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The CBI has filed a chargesheet against four accused who allegedly duped a Rajasthan-based professor of Rs 7.67 crore by orchestrating a digital arrest scam, officials said Tuesday.

The agency has arrested eight persons so far in the case who allegedly masqueraded as law enforcement officers and extorted Rs 7.67 crore from the victim between October 2023 and January 2024 in 42 instalments, they said.

The victim was digitally detained for over three months by cybercriminals posing as personnel of various law enforcement agencies, the officials said.

The agency proceeded to file the chargesheet against four alleged gang members -- Vikas Kumar, Rajpal Singh, Nitin Suthar and Santosh Gupta.

"The chargesheet has been filed against four accused within the statutory time limit of 60 days from the date of their arrest, as prescribed under law, while investigation is continuing against the remaining four accused," a CBI spokesperson said.

An investigative agency has to file chargesheet within 60 days of arrest of an accused else they become eligible for default bail as per law.

The victim is a professor in a renowned educational institution in Rajasthan, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Based on crucial inputs received by the agency, extensive searches were conducted at multiple locations across the country as part of its ongoing crackdown on cybercrime networks under Operation Chakra-V.

"These searches led to the recovery of significant incriminating materials against the accused persons," the spokesperson said All eight arrested individuals are presently in judicial custody, she said.