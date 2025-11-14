Digital arrest: Uttarakhand STF busts cybercrime racket, arrests main accused in Bengaluru

Dehradun, Nov 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) have busted a cybercrime racket by arresting the main accused from Bengaluru, an official said on Thursday.

The prime accused has been identified as Kiran Kumar K S (31), a resident of Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

According to the official, he and his associate defrauded various people in Uttarakhand through digital arrest.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh said that the gang was exposed during an investigation into a case in which cybercriminals defrauded people in Dehradun and Nainital districts of Rs 87 lakh by posing as law enforcement officers.

He said that the gang, posing as officers of the Greater Mumbai police force and the CBI, kept the victims under digital arrest for approximately 48 hours through video and voice calls on WhatsApp.

Singh stated that 24 complaints have been filed in various states across the country against the bank account used by the accused in the fraud, and suspicious transactions amounting to over ₹9 crore were found to have been made using the account.

He stated that a Dehradun resident had filed a complaint alleging that in August-September this year, unknown individuals digitally arrested him and forced him to deposit Rs 59 lakh online into various bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that Rs 41 lakh of the Rs 59 lakh was transferred on August 30 to a Yes Bank account in the name of Rajeshwari GAK ​​Enterprises.

Its address was found to be in Bengaluru, while the mobile number associated with the account was found to be registered in the name of Kiran Kumar.

Kiran Kumar was subsequently interrogated in Bengaluru and, based on evidence recovered from him, including bank documents, a mobile phone, the SIM card used in the crime, and a laptop, he was arrested.

The investigation also revealed that Kiran Kumar has previously been booked in several cases at the Delhi and Kumaon Cyber ​​Police Stations, as well as in other states across the country.

In addition, Rajeshwari Rani (40), an account holder of the controversial firm Rajeshwari GAK ​​Enterprises, has also been served a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ