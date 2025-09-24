Digital creators should project reality: Goa CM

Panaji, Sept 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed to digital creators and influencers on Wednesday to project only "reality" before people.

Sawant inaugurated the Third Digital Democracy Dialogue 2025, organised by the Entertainment Society of Goa and the state government, in Panaji.

Addressing the media, the chief minister stated that digital content creators and influencers from more than 19 states are participating in the two-day conference.

He said various leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, will address the event.

"Digital content creators and influencers should project reality before people and nothing else", Sawant told the gathering.

He said the conference will help expand digital connectivity in Goa, as these influencers and content creators have a lot of influence on the people.

"Goa will also benefit from this programme on how to effectively project it as a favoured tourist destination", Sawant added. PTI RPS NSK