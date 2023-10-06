Digital devices rewrite definition of entertainment, play and education, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) Electronic and digital devices have rewritten the definition of entertainment, play and education, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday during his inaugural address at the 16th edition of International Cyber Security and Policing Conference, cOcOn, here.

The Governor said while we are making technological advancements, cybercrime is also on the rise and called for cooperation at the international level to counter its threat.

"While digital technologies are marveled at by adults, to children born in the digital age they are like toys, and children as young as three...are getting used to gadgets before they can even learn the alphabet," the Governor said, adding that electronic and digital devices have rewritten the definition of entertainment, play and education.

Khan also cautioned that children, being major users of digital technology, are vulnerable to cyber abuses such as cyberstalking, cyberbullying, child pornography, online child trafficking and sexual harassment.

"Even though we are making revolutions in the technological field, the amount of cyber crime is also spreading. It is necessary to update the changes in the cyber field very quickly and move forward," Khan said.

Whoever becomes strong in machine intelligence will rule the world. So we need to become strong in technology, he said.

MLA K N Unnikrishnan presided over the function in which RBI Chief General Manager Thekke Kadampat Rajan, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General M U Nair and Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham spoke.

As part of the conference, a jet suit demonstration was held which received a standing ovation.

Gravity jet suit pilot Paul Robert Jones made his 527th flight, the organisers said in a release, adding that he flew up from the Grand Hyatt hotel ground and went to the nearby bridge and came back.

The Gravity Industrial Jet Suit was launched in 2017 to help rescue and assist people in isolated areas, such as those affected by natural disasters, floods, and in war zones. It can fly at a speed up to 80 miles per hour with the help of gravity, the release said.

Synthetic Group, a leader in the global spice processing export sector, sponsored the jet suit team at cOcOn, as part of an initiative to encourage the development of technological innovation. PTI RRT RRT ANE