Digital ecosystem, scientific evidence key to advancing Ayush systems: Union Ayush secretary

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The evolving digital ecosystem and the generation of scientific evidence are crucial for advancing the Indian system of medicine, Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Kotecha said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a roundtable conference focused on "Intellectual Property, Regulatory Framework, and Commercialization Aspects in Traditional Knowledge of Ayush Systems" organised by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) in collaboration with the School of Biotechnology, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, here.

Kotecha emphasized the essential role of research and teaching in Ayurveda and how these pillars drive the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) agenda in traditional medicine.

Highlighting the ministry's initiatives to strengthen Ayush systems, he said, "The evolving digital ecosystem and the generation of scientific evidence are crucial for advancing the Indian system of medicine. We integrate traditional wisdom with modern technologies to protect intellectual property and foster innovation." Kotecha praised the Ayurveda Biology Program at JNU for its forward-thinking approach, which contributed to the modernisation and internationalization of Ayurveda research.

He also elaborated on India's collaborations with the World Health Organization (WHO) focusing on developing global standards for traditional medicine.

Kotecha credited these initiatives for contributing to India's burgeoning Ayush manufacturing sector, which has witnessed tremendous growth over the past decade.

He stressed that the collaboration between academia and industry is critical to further enhancing the global competitiveness of Ayush products while ensuring the protection of traditional knowledge through appropriate IPR frameworks.

The conference gathered leading experts from academia, government, and industry to address the critical challenges and opportunities in protecting and advancing traditional knowledge in Ayush systems.