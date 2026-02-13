Digital integration enabling faster processing of parole applications in Delhi prisons: Officials

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The e-parole system recently implemented in Delhi jails has replaced paperwork, ensuring faster processing of parole applications of inmates in a time bound manner, officials said on Friday.

The online parole management system, formally launched by the Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, started functioning from last month, integrating prison authorities, police, district administration and home department, they said.

Delhi prisons have "gone digital" with e-parole, enhancing transparency and ensuring faster processing of parole applications within four weeks, the Lok Niwas (L-G secretariat) said in a post on X.

A senior prison official said the online system is time-saving, replacing physical movement and documents' handling which has lead to timely disposal of parole applications.

Parole is a temporary and conditional release granted to convicted prisoners before completion of their sentence, provided on humanitarian, medical or urgent personal grounds.

The e-parole system facilitates online parole applications as well as eligibility check of applicants. It also enables online disposal of the parole applications at the level of home department or the Lt Governor.

The tracking feature available at every step of processing, ensure applications are disposed in the stipulated time frame.

The e-parole is linked to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) for data sharing through an application programming interface (API). This ensures real-time transmission of applicant data, and retrieval of police verification, FIR, case details and other relevant information, the officials said.

After a parole application is moved by an inmate or his family members, its checked for eligibility in view of the sentence, crime involved and conduct during imprisonment. Its followed by document and police verification, and review by appropriate authorities before final acceptance or rejection. PTI VIT SSJ VIT ARB ARB