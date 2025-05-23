Digital lockers, reclining chairs among new commuter facilities at Kolkata Metro Railway stations

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata on Friday introduced a slew of amenities for commuters, including digital lockers and special reclining chairs on the ‘Green Line’ and ‘Blue Line’ corridors of the rapid transit system, officials said.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy inaugurated the new digi-locker facility at the Howrah station building complex on the ‘Green Line’ (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade corridor) and special reclining chairs at Esplanade station on the ‘Blue Line’ (Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor) during the day.

Stating that Metro Railway is trying to provide improved facilities to commuters at different stations in the coming days, he said with the opening of the new facility at Howrah, passengers can keep their luggage safely at an affordable price.

"Any commuter will be able to hire this smart digital locker service for a maximum of 12-hour duration in a day at Howrah Metro station. Similar digital locker service will be available at Dakshineswar, Sealdah, Park Street, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Esplanade stations soon," he said.

The 'relaxation chair service' at Esplanade Metro station would help commuters ward off fatigue after a trip, he said.

"Such relaxation chair service will soon be provided at Dakshineswar Metro station in the same corridor,” Reddy said.

Branded food outlets will also be opened at different stations, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"Contracts for opening such branded food outlets have been awarded for Howrah and Sealdah stations in East-West Metro. To provide an opportunity to the commuters to purchase all types of products required for regular household activities, a multi-shopping arcade will soon be opened at Dakshineswar Metro station. A contract for opening this arcade has already been awarded," he added. PTI SUS MNB RBT